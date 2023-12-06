Stray dog found dead in Badda, GD filed

A general diary was filed with Badda Police Station today over the mysterious death of a stray dog in the capital's Aftabnagar area.

Romana Afroj, 30, who used to look after the dog named Kuki, filed the GD.

In the GD, Romana said she looks after 10 stray dogs in the area, treating and feeding them regularly. Some security guards in the area used to often kick and beat the dogs with sticks without any reason.

"As I protested, the security guards threatened to harm the dogs. I suspect the dog was killed," said Romana.

When Romana went to feed the dogs today around 7:00am, she could not find one of them.

"Asked, the guards first denied [of knowing anything]. Later they claimed the dog died after a truck ran it over. We found the body behind the M block but it had no accident injury marks and its collar belt was also missing," she added.

Mohammad Yasin Gazi, officer-in-charge of the station, said they received the complaint and were investigating the incident.