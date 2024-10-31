Stray bullet kills woman as criminals open fire

Man beaten to death by mob the same day

A woman was killed after a stray bullet hit her when criminals opened fire in Dhaka's Mirpur Bauniabandh area yesterday afternoon.

Deceased Ayesha Begum was shot in the chest around 2:15pm and died on the spot, Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pallabi Police Station, told The Daily Star.

He said the shooting occurred over a drug-related dispute. "Ayesha was not involved. She was merely an onlooker ... ."

Speaking to The Daily Star, a witness, 1preferring anonymity, said several criminals, including one Momin, arrived at the scene and began firing.

When Ayesha went in front of her house to see what was going on, she got shot and the criminals fled immediately, the witness said.

Mirpur Division Police officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body. They then sent it to a hospital for autopsy.

In another incident yesterday afternoon, a man with a criminal record was beaten to death by locals in Dhaka's Sabujbagh area.

The deceased was identified as Ramzan, 35.

Yasin Ali, officer-in-charge of Sabujbagh Police Station, told The Daily Star that locals apprehended Ramzan in Baikdya area around 4:45pm and beat him to death.

"He had several cases filed against him," he said, adding that people got hold of him as soon as he entered the area.

Police sources said Ramzan was arrested a few months ago with firearms and was released on bail after the fall of the Hasina-led government.

He had around a dozen cases filed against him for illegal arms possession, drug dealing, robbery, and gun violence. He was known to be an active criminal in the capital's Khilgaon, Bashabo, Sabujbagh, Mugda, and Madartek areas.

A police team visited the scene and recovered the body. It was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.