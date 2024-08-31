Stop purge of journos, RSF tells interim govt

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has urged the interim government to "halt the purging of journalists affiliated with the former government" and to immediately release them.

"The purge of journalists who are considered to be affiliated with the former government has reached a new level. Media professionals are bearing the brunt of the need for vengeance that permeates this terrible legal cabal, which is hurting the image of the political transition underway in Bangladesh," said Antoine Bernard, RSF's Director of Advocacy and Assistance.

The Paris-based nonprofit working for media freedom worldwide in a statement today said the interim authorities, headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, must do everything in their power to end this vicious process, he said.

On August 29 alone, at least 25 journalists were charged with crimes against humanity for the death of a protester in July.

The list of journalists includes Ekattor TV's Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed, who have already been charged with the murder of other demonstrators and are currently behind bars.

The complaint lodged on 29 August for crimes against humanity marks a new stage in the series of lawsuits targeting media professionals that have emerged over the past ten days, reads the statement.

At least 25 journalists are targeted in a case examined by the International Crimes Tribunal, a special court set up in 1973 to judge abuses committed during Bangladesh's war of independence.

According to RSF's information, most of the media professionals named in the complaint have left their homes for fear of arrest.

The journalists accused in the case include Abed Khan, Ahmed Zobair, Ajoy Dasgupta, Ashish Saikat, Farida Yasmin, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Joy E Mamun, Manash Ghosh, Mohammed Manzurul Islam, Mozammel Babu, Munni Saha, Nobonita Chowdhury, Naem Nizam, Pranab Saha, Probash Amin, Saiful Alam, Shakil Ahmed, Shyamal Dutta, Shyamal Sarkar, Soma Islam, Subhash Singha Roy, Swadesh Roy, Tushar Abdullah and Zayadul Ahsan Pintu.

In addition, on 28 August three other journalists were named in another case concerning the murder of a protester. However, police had not yet issued any arrest warrants.

The complaint accuses Mahmudul Alam Noyon, correspondent of Dainik Janakantha in Bogra; Hasibur Rahman Bilu of Independent Television in Bogura; and J M Rauf, correspondent of Dainik Kaler Kantha of playing a role in the death of a protester Mohammad Shimul.

"The current targeting of media professionals appears to be a continuation of the anti-journalist sentiment that marked Hasina's reign," Antoine Bernard said.

During Sheikh Hasina's last months in power, Bangladesh ranked 165th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2024 World Press Freedom Index.