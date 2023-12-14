Stop filling up waterbodies

Green activists and urban planners yesterday said the illegal filling of waterbodies must be stopped for the sake of the city, as it is frequently facing climatic issues like excessive heat and waterlogging.

They demanded that the government take necessary actions to protect wetlands and waterbodies.

They made the remarks at an event organised by Bangladesh Institute of Planners at their headquarters, in cooperation with TIB, Centre for Urban Studies, Bapa, BLAST and Nijera Kori, for protesting the recent filling of a waterbody in Mirpur by BADC.

Adil Mohammed Khan, professor at Urban and Regional Planning Department of Jahangirnagar University, said Dhaka had 31 percent of wetlands in 1995, while it has come down to 4.6 percent now. "A city needs at least 12 percent of wetlands," he added.

Sultana Kamal, founding president of Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation, said government agencies are grabbing public space as they have no accountability and no respect for the country's laws.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said BADC has been misusing its power to violate existing laws and directives of the PM. It must have accountability for filling the Mirpur wetland, he said.

BIP President Fazle Reza Sumon presided over the event.