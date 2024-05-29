Stop construction of eight bridges in Jashore: HC

The High Court has directed the authorities concerned to stop construction works of eight bridges over five rivers in Jashore till its further order for not maintaining proper vertical-horizontal spaces of the bridges from water levels in accordance with relevant rules.

The court also summoned the chief engineer of the LGED or his representative and the executive engineer of Jashore, directing them appear before it on June 11 to explain their positions in this regard.

The payments of the contractors for constructions of bridges will remain suspended till further directive, the HC said in the order.

The eight bridges are Chhatian Tola Bridge, Rajarhat Bridge and Daitola Bridge on Bhairab in Jashore Sadar upazila; Teka Bridge on Teka in Abhaynagar upazila; Hazrail Bridge on Mukteswari and Nehalpur Bridge on Sri river in Manirampur upazila and RCC Gardar Bridge and Sheyalghana Gatipara RCC Gardar Bridge on Betna river in Sharsha Upazila.

