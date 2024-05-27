Stop activities of ‘Silicon City’ at Savar: HC

The High Court yesterday directed the government to immediately stop all activities of housing project "Silicon City" at Savar including its earth-filling, plot selling and registration.

Silicon City has been established under "Silicon and Land Development" allegedly by filling the main flood zone, reservoir and agriculture zone identified in the detailed area plan at Borobordeshi Mouja.

Rajuk chairman, DoE director general and Dhaka DC have been ordered to take necessary steps in this regard.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu issued the order following a petition filed by BELA.

Barrister Mohammad Ashraf Ali and Advocate S Hasanul Banna appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman represented the state.