Stone looting: Probe body gathers evidence, holds public hearing in Sylhet

Team spent two days in Sylhet and collected evidence and opinions from all stakeholders

What Sada Pathor looked like in April last year. PHOTOS: SHEIKH NASIR

The high-level inter-ministerial probe committee, formed by the Cabinet Division, has wrapped up its field investigation into the large-scale looting of stones from Sada Pathor, a major tourist site in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila.

After visiting the site and adjacent areas, the probe body members today held a public hearing at Sylhet Circuit House, where people from different walks of life presented their statements.

Following the hearing, Zaheda Parveen, convener of the probe body and secretary (coordination and reforms) of the Cabinet Division, told reporters, "We are focusing on two key aspects -- identifying those involved and determining their responsibilities, and formulating recommendations -- to prevent such incidents in the future."

She also said, "We are carrying out this responsibility with utmost caution and confidentiality so that no undue influence affects the process."

The team spent two days in Sylhet and collected evidence and opinions from all stakeholders. She said, "We will analyse the data and submit a detailed report accordingly."

Photo: Star

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwoer Alam today imposed a ban on illegal extraction, storage, and transportation of stone and sand in Sylhet.

DC Sarwoer said, "From today, strict action will be taken against anyone found storing or transporting stones illegally. Cases will be filed, arrests will be made, and there will be no exceptions."

He also said, "So far, including both voluntarily returned and seized stones, around 26 lakh cubic feet have been recovered and are being restored to the original site."

The probe committee was formed on August 20 following widespread criticism over stone looting in Sylhet.