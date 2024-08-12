Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 01:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 01:12 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Stern action if anyone from judiciary involved with misdeeds: chief justice

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 01:05 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 01:12 PM
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. File photo

Newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today said that stern action will be taken if anybody from the judiciary is involved in any misdeeds.

"I will work with devotion and honesty. I will do everything to establish justice in the society after the mass upheaval. Our sense of justice has been destroyed over the years," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The chief justice said this in response to the felicitation accorded to him by Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon at Courtroom-1 of the Appellate Division of the SC.

Appellate Division's Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and judges of the High Court Division and SC lawyers were present on the occasion.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধান বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রেফাত আহমেদ
|বাংলাদেশ

বিচার বিভাগের কেউ অসৎ কাজে জড়িত থাকলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: প্রধান বিচারপতি

প্রধান বিচারপতি বলেন, আমি নিষ্ঠা ও সততার সঙ্গে কাজ করব। গণঅভ্যুত্থানের পর সমাজে ন্যায়বিচার প্রতিষ্ঠার জন্য আমি সবকিছু করব।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

১৫ বছরে ব্যাংক কেলেঙ্কারিতে ৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ: সিপিডি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification