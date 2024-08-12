Stern action if anyone from judiciary involved with misdeeds: chief justice

Newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today said that stern action will be taken if anybody from the judiciary is involved in any misdeeds.

"I will work with devotion and honesty. I will do everything to establish justice in the society after the mass upheaval. Our sense of justice has been destroyed over the years," he said.

The chief justice said this in response to the felicitation accorded to him by Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon at Courtroom-1 of the Appellate Division of the SC.

Appellate Division's Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and judges of the High Court Division and SC lawyers were present on the occasion.