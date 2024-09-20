Stern action to be taken against people taking law into their own hands: PHQ

Police Headquarters issued a media release today saying that stern action will be taken if anyone takes the law into their own hands.

The release said recently there have been alarming incidents of mob violence resulting in the killing of people in various areas.

Such acts of mob attacks are completely unacceptable, it said.

There are established legal procedures for trial if someone commits a wrong or a crime. No one has the right to take the law into their hands. People who are engaged in crimes must be handed over to the legal authorities; taking the law into one's own hands is not accepted in any circumstances, it reads.

People have been asked to call by dialling the national emergency service 999 or contact the nearest police station regarding the mob beating, it said.

Seeking cooperation from all to prevent further incidents of lynching, the Police Headquarters urged everyone to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Police are dedicated to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the public, it adds.