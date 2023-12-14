Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 14, 2023 06:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 06:45 PM

Crime & Justice

Stepsons kill mother in Jamalpur

Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 14, 2023 06:43 PM Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 06:45 PM

A woman was killed allegedly by her stepsons over a land dispute in Jamalpur's Islampur upazila today.

The victim was identified as Morjia Khatun, 60, wife of the late Moydan Ali of Tupkerchar village in the upazila.

Sumon Talukder, officer-in-charge of Islampur police station, citing family members, said Alal, 45, and Ofil, 40, the stepsons of the deceased, constructed a structure on her land late last night.

Despite Morjia's request they refused to remove it which led to an altercation. At one stage, Alal strangled Morjia, causing severe injuries, the OC added.

The OC said the brothers had four or five accomplices with them during that time.

Rushed to Islampur Health Complex, she was pronounced dead by the on-duty doctor.

As of yet, no case has been filed.

The police have detained three suspecting their involvement in the murder -- Mostofa, 30, Danes, 30, and Kamrul Hassan, 18.

