Stepmother, grandmother killed ‘by youth’

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his stepmother and grandmother by slitting their throats with a machete in the Charabunia village under Madarbunia union of Patuakhali Sadar upazila yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Shahida Begum, 48, and Kulsum Bibi, 125.

The alleged killer, Al Amin, fled the scene immediately after the incident, which took place around 1:00pm yesterday, said police.

Family members claimed Al Amin has been suffering from mental illness for over 5-6 years.

According to locals and police, Al Amin had gone missing several days ago. He was found three days back and brought back home by his family.

Yesterday around noon, his elder brother went to a local female union parishad member to collect documents needed for admitting Al Amin to the Pabna Mental Hospital. Their father, Abdur Razzak, was away for work at the time of the killing.

Seizing the opportunity, Al Amin allegedly hacked his stepmother in the yard and then entered the house and killed his grandmother.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed, but the accused had already fled the scene.

Abdur Razzak told this correspondent that the family had tried various forms of treatment -- both medical and traditional -- but nothing had helped. "We were making arrangements to send him to Pabna today [yesterday]," he said.

Mostafizur Rahman, investigation officer of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station, said police recovered the bodies and were preparing to send them to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. "Efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Legal action will be taken upon investigation," he said.

Superintendent of Police Anwar Zahid said, "The family has informed us that Al Amin had long-term mental health issues. We are investigating the matter and trying to bring the accused to justice."