State responsible for finding out missing persons: HC

The High Court today said it is the responsibility of the state to find out a citizen if he or she goes missing.

"Life of a human being is very much valuable… Even one hour time is very important for a man. The victim's family knows how painful it is," the HC bench of Justice Abdu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah said.

The bench made the comment while hearing two writ petitions that sought its directive on the authorities concerned of the government to find out BNP activists Anwar Hossain Hridoy and Delwar Hossain in Bogura who went missing allegedly after being detained by law enforcers on December 14.

Deputy Attorney General Md Shafiquel Islam Siddique prayed for one week from the HC for the authorities to find out their whereabouts.

After hearing the petitions, the HC bench asked the inspector general of police to submit a report on the whereabouts of the two before it by January 4.

The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in three weeks why they should not be ordered to produce Anwar and Delwar before this court so that the court can be satisfied that they were not detained illegally.

The home secretary, inspector general of police, director general of Rab, and other officials concerned have been made respondents to the rule.

Anwar's nephew Nurunnabi and Delwar's son Sajjad Hossain submitted the petitions through a lawyer yesterday to the HC, saying the law enforcers reportedly detained them from different places in Kahalu upazila of the district on December 14, but they were not produced before any court till yesterday.

Police, however, denied the allegation.

Separate general diaries were lodged with the police stations concerned in Bogura, but the law enforcers are yet to find their whereabouts, they said in the petitions.