State counsel for Hasina removed over facebook post

Advocate Amir Hossain replaces Aminul Gani

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 today removed Advocate Md Aminul Gani alias Titto as defence counsel for ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a contempt of court case filed against her.

Advocate Md Amir Hossain has replaced Aminul Gani, ICT Prosecutor (Administration) Gazi Monowar Hossain confirmed to The Daily Star today.

The tribunal's decision came amid criticism over Aminul's appointment, following the resurfacing of a Facebook post he made on August 5 last year in which he called for Hasina's execution.

The post read, "Want death by hanging of the destroyer of the spirit of the Liberation War, killer and liar Sheikh Hasina."

The tribunal also deferred today's scheduled hearing to July 2. Supreme Court lawyer AY Masihuzzaman, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the case, informed the court that he had received the documents related to the case yesterday and required more time to prepare.

Following this, Aminul stood before the court and expressed his willingness to continue defending Hasina, saying, "Professionally, I am impartial and would defend my client."

Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, the chair of the three-member tribunal, said, "In the meantime, we have received some adverse information. Do you want to continue?"

Referring to the Facebook post, the judge added, "Once upon a time, you uttered an adverse comment on social media about the accused. So, concern arises whether you will impartially defend her."

In response, Aminul argued, "The tribunal engaged me. I am honest as a lawyer with 36 years of experience. I need an opportunity to prove that."

However, the tribunal chairman said, "On the point of morality, you should not stand for the accused. We know about you. We will need you again," effectively ending his appointment.

The controversy erupted after Aminul's appointment on June 19 as the state defence counsel for both Hasina and former Gobindaganj upazila parishad chairman Shakil Akanda Bulbul.

His past social media comments triggered backlash and raised questions about impartiality in the highly sensitive case.

The contempt petition stemmed from a leaked phone call that circulated on social media last year and was widely reported by mainstream media.

In the recording, Hasina is allegedly heard saying, "I have had 227 cases filed against me, so I have received a licence to kill 227 people."

The tribunal considered the remark contemptuous and, on April 30.

Meanwhile, the ICT has appointed Amir Hossain as the state defence counsel for Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in cases filed over crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the July mass uprising.