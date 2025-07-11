Starved and tortured for 42 days

2 Bangladeshis held hostage in Libya for ransom; PBI arrests 2 local collaborators

Alamgir Hossain had nearly lost all hope. For 42 days, he and fellow Bangladeshi migrant Siraj Uddin were held hostage in a Libyan hideout -- shackled, beaten, and starved by human traffickers demanding ransom from their families in Bangladesh.

Each call home came with fresh torture, livestreamed over "imo", as the captors shouted -- "No money, no life."

The two men, hailing from Noakhali and working at a workshop in Tripoli's Jamazaiton area, were abducted on January 8 this year.

"The abductors later handed us over to another group, who accused us of running a manpower business and sending people to Italy," said Alamgir, who migrated to Libya as a welder in 2022.

"They demanded 4 lakh takas from each of us. When we said we couldn't pay, they tortured us and then handed us over to a Bangladeshi group."

Their families soon received ransom demands of Tk 22 lakh per person through video calls.

"There were nine Bangladeshis who tortured us," Alamgir said. "We were barely given food or water. They beat us every day for money."

During the calls, the captors whipped their feet with electric cables, smashed their knees so they couldn't stand, even stripped and assaulted them in the freezing Libyan winter, Alamgir added.

At one point, the abductors declared the victims dead and cut off communication, putting more pressure on the families. Siraj's sister-in-law, Parvin Akhter, managed to send Tk 1.5 lakh on January 13, but the torture continued.

On January 29, Alamgir's elder brother Abdul Malek filed a case with Adabor Police Station under the Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Act. The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) then stepped in.

"Realising the gravity of the case, we launched a proactive investigation," said Enayet Hossain Mannan, additional DIG of PBI, at a press briefing in Dhaka yesterday.

Using digital forensics and bank transaction data, PBI arrested Russel Haque,25, in Rajshahi on January 30.

Russel was found to be in regular contact with his uncle Kamal Hossain, a Libyan expatriate involved in collecting ransom. A mobile phone used in these communications was seized.

On February 16, PBI arrested Mintu Farazi, 39, in Bagerhat's Moralganj. Farazi had received Tk 4 lakh in two installments from the victims' families. He admitted that the money came from his relative Nazrul Islam, also based in Libya.

PBI recovered a mobile phone used for the transaction and froze Farazi's bank account before any funds could be withdrawn.

In the early hours of February 18 (Bangladesh time), the captors dumped Alamgir and Siraj outside a hospital in Libya's Zilzia area.

"While in captivity, we saw four other Bangladeshi victims," Alamgir said. "On the day we were abandoned, three more Bangladeshis were brought in."

The two were eventually placed under the care of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with help from BRAC Migration, said the PBI official.

On July 9, PBI took Alamgir into custody upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Efforts are ongoing to bring back Siraj, said the PBI official.

PBI recovered two mobile phones, screenshots of ransom-related bank slips sent to Libya, settlement documents of two bank accounts, audio and video recordings of torture and rescue, photos and videos of the victims during their stay with IOM, documents from BRAC Migration, and a BFIU-issued letter freezing the suspect's account.