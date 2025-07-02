SSC examinee stabbed by muggers for mobile dies at DMCH

A student, who was stabbed by muggers in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar, died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early today.

Deceased Morshed Alam Tanim, 18, recently appeared for this year's SSC exams from Ahmed Bawany Academy School and College in Bangshal.

Tanim breathed his last around 5:30am at the DMCH, more than 30 hours after the incident, said his father Tarek Firoz Alam.

Tarek, a resident of Nur Box Lane in Bangshal, said his son was returning home around 11:30pm on Monday when two muggers intercepted him near Makur Shah Mazar on Nazim Uddin Road.

"They tried to snatch his mobile phone. When Tanim resisted, they stabbed him in the abdomen and fled," he said.

Passers-by rushed the injured to a nearby hospital from where his family moved him to the DMCH for better treatment.

"He was later taken home after primary treatment but fell seriously ill again yesterday afternoon and was readmitted to DMCH, where he died this morning," his father said.

Sub-Inspector Razu Ahmed, duty officer of Chawkbazar Police Station, said, "We have received a complaint from the family. An investigation is underway. The body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for post-mortem examination."

No case was filed yet, he said.