SSC examinee hacked to death

A 16-year-old Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was hacked to death in Sherpur's Sreebardi upazila yesterday.

The deceased, Biplob Rahman, was the son of Kabil Mia from Dariparvillage in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila.

Quoting locals, Sreebardi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kaium Khan Siddiqe said Biplob was staying with his maternal uncle in Doherpar, Sreebardi. A few days ago, he had a minor argument with some local teenagers.

When Biplob was coming back to his uncle's house early yesterday, a group of teenagers stopped him and attacked him with sharp weapons.

Locals rushed to the scene and took Biplob to the Sreebardi Upazila Health Complex, from where he was referred to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Biplob died at the hospital in the morning.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to MMCH morgue for autopsy.

Three teenagers have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder. No case has been filed in this connection yet, said the OC.