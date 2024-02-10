SSC candidate killed for protesting stalking schoolgirls

An SSC examinee was stabbed to death for protesting stalking in Munshiganj's Sreenagar upazila yesterday afternoon.

The victim, Nirab Ahmed, 17, was a student of Lahajong Pilot High School.

Quoting locals, police said a group of teenagers stalked some girls of Kazi Fazlul Haque High School of Sreenagar during an annual sports competition on Thursday afternoon. Nirab and his classmates protested it.

The stalkers attacked Nirab and his classmates in Kamargaon area. Nirab was stabbed, police added.

He was declared dead after being taken to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.

Tofayel Hossain Sarker, additional superintendent of Munshiganj police, said police were trying to arrest those involved in the attack.