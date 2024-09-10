Sramik Dal leader arrested in Karwan Bazar on allegations of extortion

Students and locals detained a Sramik Dal leader on allegation of extortion in the capital's Karwan Bazar last night.

"The detainee, Jalal Ahmed, is the convener of the Tejgaon Thana Sramik Dal. He has been handed over to Tejgaon police.

Filling of a case against him is underway," Inspector (Investigation) Sohel Rana of Tejgaon Police Station told this newspaper.

A video captured during the arrest spread on the social media which shows students were claiming that Jalal's name was included in the list of extortionists in the area. The students had prepared the list for submission to the army.

In the video, Jalal claimed that "There was a fight between two groups over taking control of the market. I came and told them not to fight. I am a wholesale dealer in this market, I am not involved in extortion."