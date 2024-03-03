Crime & Justice
Spain embassy official dies after falling from building

An official of the Spanish embassy in Dhaka, died after falling from the roof of a building in Gulshan today.

At approximately 1:45pm, Ismael Gil Serrano, 58, jumped from the rooftop, at his residence on Road No 103 in Gulshan-2, said police quoting locals.

Gulshan Police Station Inspector Sheikh Shahinur Rahman said, "He left behind a note."

Ismael, living alone for six months, displayed abnormal behaviour recently. The neighbours reported his unsettling conduct, said the inspector.

The police sent the body to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

