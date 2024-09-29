Sonali Bank officials robbed at gunpoint in Gazipur

Tk 7.84 lakh stolen, 4 injured

A total of Tk 7.84 lakh was reportedly robbed from officials of Sonali Bank's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital sub-branch in Gazipur today.

The incident took place in the Rathkhola area adjacent to the bank around 5:00pm. Two bank officials and two Ansar members were injured in the incident, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Gazipur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rahedul Islam.

All the injured were admitted to Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

Police and bank authorities said Surabhi Akhter, a senior officer of the sub-branch, and three others left for Sonali Bank Court Building branch in a battery-run auto-rickshaw with Tk 7.84 lakh in cash after closing up bank work.

On the way, 8-10 robbers stopped them in Rathkhola area and threatened Surabhi and two Ansar members at gunpoint. The gang hacked at them with sharp weapons and snatched the money and fled.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, said witnesses.

Quoting the injured, the OC said, "There is a delay in filing the complaint as the bank officials and Ansar members are admitted to the hospital. Legal action will be taken once a complaint is filed."

Contacted, Abul Fazal, an official of the emergency department of Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, told The Daily Star that two bank officials and two Ansar members were admitted to the hospital.