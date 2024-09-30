Sonali Bank officials file case over robbery in Gazipur

A case was filed in connection with the robbery of around Tk 7.84 lakh from officials of Sonali Bank's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital sub-branch in Gazipur yesterday.

The Sonali Bank authorities lodged the case against unidentified persons last night, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

Gazipur Sadar Police Station's Inspector Md Rahedul Islam, investigation officer of the case, confirmed this morning that efforts were on to arrest the accused.

Yesterday, the incident took place in Rathkhola area adjacent to the bank around 5:00pm. Two bank officials and two Ansar members were injured in the incident. All the injured were admitted to Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.

Police and bank authorities said Surabhi Akhter, a senior officer of the sub-branch, and three others left for Sonali Bank Court Building branch in a battery-run auto-rickshaw with Tk 7.84 lakh in cash after closing up for the day.

On the way, eight to ten robbers stopped them and threatened Surabhi and the two Ansar members at gunpoint. The gang hacked them with sharp weapons and snatched the money and fled.