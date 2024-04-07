Son stabs father to death

A son stabbed his father to death in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram yesterday noon.

The deceased Akbar Ali, 59, was a former union parishad member.

The incident occurred at Char Jyotindra Narayan area of the upazila's Shimulbari union.

Sajedul Islam, 36, attacked his mother Sahera Banu, 55, with a knife after he did not find food in the kitchen. In the heat of the argument, Sajedul also attacked his father who was trying to save his mother, said Pranakrishna Debnath, officer-in-charge of Phulbari Police Station.

Critically injured, Akbar died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Sahera is currently being treated there.

Police arrested Sajedul from a maize field in the village a few hours after the incident.

According to Mujibur Rahman, member of Shimulbari Union Parishad, and family members, Sajedul is mentally unstable.

"Despite various treatments, Sajedul, who has been like this for a long time, did not recover. However, he usually did household chores and also worked in the fields," said Altaf Hossain, nephew of the deceased.