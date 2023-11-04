Son held for killing mother

A man was arrested for killing his mother at their home in Fatullah of Narayanganj on Thursday night.

Witnesses and police said Sumon, 35, started arguing with his mother Modhumala Begum as the 55-year-old refused to give him money.

The family alleged that Sumon often needed money to buy drugs.

At one stage of the argument, Sumon hacked his mother with a machete, killing her on the spot, said OC Nure Azam of Fatullah Police Station.

Suman was arrested with the weapon, said the OC.

The body was sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy.