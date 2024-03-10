Son gets death penalty for killing mother in Sirajganj

A man was sentenced to death by a Sirajganj court today for killing his mother.

Nahid Imran Nion, 39, was sentenced to death and fined Tk 50,000 for killing his mother Rashida Khanom, 65, back in February 2020.

Additional District and Session Judge Abul Bashar Miah gave the verdict in his court this afternoon. Nahid was present during the verdict and was taken to jail from the court room, reports our Pabna correspondent.

According to court sources, Nahid lost a significant sum of money gambling. He was burdened with a large debt and her mother refused to help him to repay the loan.

On February 18, 2020, Nahid killed his mother while she was sleeping in her room. Following the incident, he went into hiding.

Nahid was arrested from Gazipur in December 22 next year.