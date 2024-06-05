Son among 3 to die for killing woman in Kushtia

A Kushtia court today sentenced three people to death for killing a woman in Mirpur upazila in 2021.

The convicts are Munna Babu, son of Fazal Biswas, Rabbi Alamin, son of Yeasin Ali and Abdur Kader, son of Insar Biswas of Kathdah Char in Mirpur upazila.

Kushtia District and Session Judge Md Ruhul Amin handed down the punishment.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

According to the prosecution, Mamtaz Begum, wife of Fazal Biswas, went missing from her residence on January 21, 2021.

A case was filed with Mirpur Police Station.

Police arrested Munna Babu suspecting his involvement in the murder case.

After interrogation, Munna admitted that he with the advice of his paternal uncle Abdul Kader killed his mother and dumped the body into a pond after keeping it in a sack.

Following the confessional statement of Munna, police recovered the body of Mamtaz.