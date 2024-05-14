Solitary confinement ‘cruel, degrading’

Those awaiting final verdict can’t be kept in condemned cells, HC says in landmark ruling

In a landmark judgment, the High Court yesterday said death row convicts whose appeals are still pending cannot be kept in condemned cells.

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman delivered the verdict, ordering the authorities concerned to shift such convicts from the condemned cells to the ordinary cells.

The arrangements for their shifting must start immediately and be completed within two years, the bench ordered.

From the moment of conviction by a trial court, death row convicts are kept in solitary confinement, and allowed outside of their jail cells once a day to walk around the death row block -- this too depends on the authority's will.

The HC said that, following conviction, 15 to 20 years is required for all the appeals, review petitions and mercy petitions to be fully disposed.

The bench also said that keeping the prisoners in confinement for such long periods is inhuman, degrading and a form of cruelty, which are prohibited by the constitution.

If their death sentences are executed after so many years of solitary confinement, it will be like giving them double punishment.

It added that several countries in the world have banned death sentence, considering it inhuman and cruel.

The judges said prisoners, who have been sentenced to death by the trial courts, cannot be kept in condemned cells until their appeals, review petitions and mercy petitions are finally disposed of by the HC, and Appellate Division of the Supreme Court and the president of the republic respectively.

Considering exceptional circumstances, any particular prisoner under the death sentence may be kept in solitary confinement if he or she has a contagious disease or mental health issues, only in the interest of security of themselves or other prisoners. However, they must be given the opportunity to give their statements to the jail authorities before they are moved to condemned cells, the HC said.

Such prisoners may be kept in isolation for a limited period of three months as provided under Section-73 of the Penal Code and, in that case, they should be given relevant facilities, it said, adding that prisoners sentenced to death must be treated like other ordinary prisoners.

The HC bench said the death row prisoners should be allowed to file bail applications like other prisoners to seek bail from this court.

The court, in appropriate cases, should grant them bail under section 426 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it said.

According to figures from November 1, 2022, submitted to the HC by the office of the inspector general of prisons, 2,162 death row convicts were kept in solitary confinement, among whom 2,099 were men and 63 women.

The number of the condemned cells was 2,657 at that time -- 2,512 for men and 145 for women.

The HC passed this ruling yesterday based on a petition filed by three death row convicts on August 31, 2021.

The first petitioner is Zillur Rahman, who has been incarcerated in a condemned cell in Chattogram Central Jail since December 13, 2020, when he was sentenced to death by a Speedy Trial Court in Chattogram for murder.

The second is Abdul Basir from Sylhet Central Jail, who was sentenced to death for murder on March 16, 2020, by a sessions court in Sunamganj. He too has been kept in the condemned cell.

The third is Shah Alam from Cumilla Central Jail, who was sentenced to death by a tribunal in Khagrachhari on January 22, 2020, for a dowry-related killing.

During the hearing of the rule, the writ petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told the HC that condemned cells are inhumane and therefore unconstitutional.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder and Assistant Attorney General Golam Sarwar Payel represented the state during the hearing.

AG Amin Uddin told this correspondent that he will make a decision about challenging the rule after a discussion with the government.