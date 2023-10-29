Sohel Chy murder case: SC seeks judge’s explanation for not completing trial in six months

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today issued a show cause notice on the judge of a trial court, asking him to explain why his court failed to complete the trial of actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case in six months as per its earlier order.

The judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka has been ordered to place the explanation to the Appellate Division by November 12, Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi told The Daily Star.

The apex court also extended its chamber judge's order that stayed a High Court order granting bail to Ashish Roy Chowdhury, an accused in the case, till further order.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order during hearing of a leave to appeal petition filed by the state, challenging the HC bailmorder for Asish.

Senior Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Asish during the hearing today.

On February 7 this year, the Appellate Division directed the lower court concerned to finish the trial within six months the trial proceedings of the case filed over the murder of Sohel Chowdhury.

It also extended by six months its chamber judge's order that stayed the HC bail order for Ashish.

Rab on April 5 last year arrested Ashish from his Gulshan house in Dhaka. They also seized 17 bottles of foreign alcohol from his residence.

Following the seizure, Jahangir Alam, deputy assistant director of Rab-10, filed a case with Gulshan Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.

On December 18, 1998, Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower, in Dhaka's Banani area.