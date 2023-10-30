Sohel Chy murder case: SC seeks judge’s explanation for incomplete trial

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday issued a show cause notice on the judge of a trial court, asking him to explain why his court failed to complete the trial of actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case in six months as per its earlier order.

The judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka has been ordered to place the explanation by November 12, said Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi.

The apex court also extended its chamber judge's order that stayed a High Court order granting bail to Ashish Roy Chowdhury, an accused in the case, till further order.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, passed the order.

On December 18, 1998, Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower, in Dhaka's Banani area.