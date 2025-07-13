Sohag murder: writ petition seeks HC order to form judicial commission

Also demands arrest of perpetrators, compensation for victim’s family

A writ petition was filed with the High Court today, seeking its directive on the government to form a judicial commission to enquire into the brutal killing of businessman Lal Chand Mohammad Sohag in Dhaka's Mitford area on July 9.

A Supreme Court lawyer, Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation, praying to the High Court to order the authorities concerned to arrest those responsible for the killing and to provide adequate compensation to the family of the victim.

In the petition, the lawyer also urged the court to direct the authorities to issue alerts at all border points across the country to prevent the perpetrators from fleeing, and to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and properties.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Eunus Ali said, according to media reports, the real killers of Sohag are yet to be arrested.

He added that he would attempt to move the writ petition before the High Court tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Sohag was dragged out of his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. His body was crushed with large chunks of concrete. Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.