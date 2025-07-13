Sohag murder: two more arrested, total arrests rise to seven

Law enforcers have arrested two more accused in connection with the brutal killing of a scrap metal trader, who was beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital in Old Dhaka on July 9.

A team of detectives arrested Sajib Bapary and Rajib from Netrokona, Jasim Uddin, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh Division Police, told The Daily Star.

With the latest arrests, a total of seven people have been taken into police custody so far in connection with the murder.

On Wednesday, Lal Chand alias Sohag was dragged from his shop in Old Dhaka in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Mitford Hospital. His body was then crushed with large chunks of concrete and left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

Following the incident, the victim's sister filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station. Investigators collected CCTV footage from the area and carried out drives across the capital, leading to the arrests.