Sohag murder: Pro-BNP lawyers vow not to defend accused

Pro-BNP lawyers today announced that they would not defend the accused in the case filed over the brutal killing of scrap metal trader Lal Chand, alias Sohag, in front of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.

They also called on other lawyers to refrain from defending the accused.

On July 9, Sohag was dragged from his shop in Old Dhaka in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Mitford Hospital. His body was then crushed with large chunks of concrete and left on the street as onlookers watched in horror. A number of Jubo Dal men (now sacked) have been accused in the murder.

At a press conference held at the Dhaka Bar Association (DBA), Khorshed Alam, convener of Dhaka Bar unit of Bangladesh Nationalist Lawyers' Forum read out a written statement today noon.

Condemning the murder, Khorshed said, "All the accused must be arrested and brought to justice without delay. Additionally, the Dhaka Bar Unit of the Nationalist Lawyers' Forum has decided that none of its members will represent the accused in the Sohag murder case. We also call upon all other lawyers to refrain from defending the accused."

Khorshed alleged that, despite clear footage of the incident from the closed-circuit cameras at Mitford Hospital, "for some unknown reason, the entire blame is being placed on the BNP."

He further stated, "Deliberately, obscene slogans are being chanted against the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman. We believe that agents of fascist forces and invisible powers are orchestrating a calculated attempt to malign the BNP by accusing it of extortion, without any proper investigation or inquiry."

The press conference was conducted by the forum's member secretary, Nihar Hossain Faruk. Among those present were DBA's president Khorshed Miah Alam and general secretary Syed Nazrul Islam, Public Prosecutor of the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Court Iqbal Hossain, and central leader of the lawyers' forum Abdul Khaleque Milon, among others.

Following the incident, the victim's sister filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station.

At least seven people have been arrested so far over the killing.