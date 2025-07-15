Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 10:17 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 10:19 AM

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Sohag murder: Another accused arrested

Sohag murder case update
Lal Chand alias Sohag was brutally killed in broad daylight on Wednesday. Photo: Collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have arrested another accused in the case over the brutal killing of scrap trader Lal Chand alias Sohag in Old Dhaka.

A team of Rab arrested Nannu, an FIR-named accused in the case, from Narayanganj around 1:00am, Rab-11 Commanding Officer HM Shazzad Hossain told The Daily Star.

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

On July 9, Sohag was dragged out of his shop and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

His body was crushed with large chunks of concrete. Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

