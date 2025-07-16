Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 16, 2025 01:12 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 02:03 PM

Sohag killing: Man who crushed victim with stone arrested

Lal Chand alias Sohag was brutally killed in broad daylight on Wednesday. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested another accused in the case over the brutal killing of scrap trader Lal Chand alias Sohag in Old Dhaka.

Rizwan Uddin Ovi, who crushed the victim with large chunks of concrete to confirm his death, was arrested from Patuakhali area, Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

With him, a total of nine people has been arrested in connection with the murder.

On July 9, Sohag was dragged out of his shop and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

