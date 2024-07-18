'Social media platforms should be held accountable'

Palak on preventing rumours, misinformation

Minister for Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Wednesday said digital media, including social media platforms like Facebook, should be held accountable to prevent rumours and misinformation.

He made this remark while answering questions from journalists on contemporary issues at the end of a seminar held at a hotel in Dhaka.

Regarding the safety of students in the quota movement, Palak said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very concerned about the safety of general students.

"We are also very worried. Since yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon, the violence that has occurred inside and outside of Dhaka, the loss of lives, is very alarming. I urge everyone to be aware and not to engage in violence. The law enforcement agencies will ensure everyone's safety," he said.

He said the demands of the general students, which were peaceful and non-political, were hijacked by some groups with vested interests who spread rumours that two people had died. When the rumour spread, no one had died. "But we saw that some international media and some state representatives gave statements and speeches based on this rumour. By doing so, they legitimised it," he said.

"In the wake of this rumour, a terrible situation was created due to provocation. Clashes in various places resulted in the loss of 6-7 lives. Shouldn't the platforms that spread falsehoods and rumours be held responsible for the loss of these lives?"

Expressing the government's belief in ensuring freedom of speech, Palak said, "My request is that people should not make decisions based on information seen on social media. They should not descend into violence due to any provocation."