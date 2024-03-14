‘Smuggler’ drowns while crossing Ichamati

BGB members recovered the body of an alleged smuggler from the Ichamati river along Agrabhulot border in Jashore's Sharsha upazila yesterday afternoon.

Lt Col Muhammad Khurshid Anwar, commander of 21 BGB Battalion, said they also seized 40 gold bars, weighing around 5.2kg, from the possession of deceased Moshiar Rahman, 55, of Harishchandrapur village in Sharsha upazila.

The body was handed over to Sharsha Police Station.

Moniruzzaman, OC of the station, said Moshiar drowned while crossing the river with gold bars attached to his body.

The body was sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.