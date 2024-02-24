Crime & Justice
Slit-throat body of woman recovered from Manikganj

Star Online Graphics

Police today recovered the slit-throat body of a woman from near the boundary wall of Agriculture Institute at Dotora village under Saturia upazila of Manikganj.

The deceased was identified as Sharmin Akter, 30, daughter of Abdul Mannan, our local correspondent reports quoting Safiqul Islam Molla, officer-in-charge of Saturia Police Station.

"Police recovered the slit-throat body from the spot around 12:30pm after the locals informed them," the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

Legal proceedings are underway in this regard, the OC said.

