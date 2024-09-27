Sleepless nights in Khagrachhari after recent violence

Residents of indigenous communities in Khagrachhari have been living in fear and panic for over a week following violence on September 19.

"We manage to get through the days, but the nights are filled with fear," said Ranjit Tripura, a resident of Swanirvor Bazar. "Every night, we stay vigilant, fearing another attack."

The fear has spread across the district, with similar anxieties reported in areas such as Pankhaya Para, Dayaram Para, Pera Chhara, and Giripur. A visit to these regions revealed the palpable tension in the faces of the locals, particularly among the indigenous communities. Many were too afraid to speak openly, and those who did requested anonymity.

Young Marma (not real name), a resident of Pankhaya Para, said no one in their community had been able to sleep peacefully since the September 19 incident. "On Wednesday night, there was another commotion between the indigenous communities and settlers over a rumour circulating on Facebook," Marma said. "Hundreds of settlers gathered near Pankhaya Para, chanting provocative slogans."

Police and law enforcement quickly intervened, bringing the situation under control. However, fear remains high among both indigenous communities and settlers.

Both groups expressed a desire for peace, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

"We don't want any more violence in the Hill Tracts," said Noble Chakma, a resident of Khagrachhari Bazar. "Both communities need to stay calm to maintain peaceful coexistence. We are all human beings and citizens of Bangladesh."

Mohammad Yusuf, a resident of Sat Bhai Para, echoed these sentiments, noting that even the Bangalee community is living in fear, staying on alert at night to prevent possible attacks.

"We have lived peacefully here for many years, but the situation changed suddenly after September 19," he said. "We need patience from both sides to restore peace," he added.