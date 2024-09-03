Skill development programme of Bagerhat's Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha suspended

Move comes following protests over alleged corruption of former district chairman Sharifa Khanom

The skill development training programme under a project of Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha in Bagerhat has been suspended amid protests from students and local residents over the alleged corruption of the Sangstha's former district unit chairman Sharifa Khanom.

The Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha operates under the women and children affairs ministry.

SM Nurunnabi, assistant commissioner (land) of Bagerhat Sadar upazila, enforced the suspension order on Sunday following directives from the deputy commissioner of Bagerhat.

According to the order, the training centre situated at the residence of Sharifa Khanom will be closed until further notice, reports our Bagerhat correspondent

The suspension came after a group of students, trainees, and community members staged a demonstration outside the training centre on Sunday, demanding the removal of Sharifa.

The protesters also called for an investigation into allegations of corruption and abuse of power against her.

Sharifa, also general secretary of the Bagerhat District Women's Awami League, was in charge of the Bagerhat branch of the Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha since April 23, 2015.

Sources at the district office of the Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha said there are five courses provided at Sharifa's home in Dashani area under the "Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Project".

These courses -- beautification, catering, event management, business management, and fashion design -- are aimed at empowering women at the grassroots level, they said.

Each batch of these courses can accommodate 50 female trainees, with two shifts operating under one training officer, five trainers, and an office assistant.

Trainees are entitled to an allowance of Tk 6,000 for a two-month course and Tk 12,000 for a four-month course.

Rupa, a trainee, claimed, "Those who came for training here faced numerous irregularities. We were compelled to attend political rallies, and if we refused, the chairperson, Sharifa Khatun, treated us poorly."

Mawa Begum, another trainee, added, "There is no rule for charging fees for enrolment in government training programmes, but the former chairman charged Tk 300 for the two-month course and Tk 600 for the four-month course. Most trainees in each batch were her supporters or those recommended by her party."

Mohammad Kawsarul Haque, district officer of the Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, said, "The revenue-funded training programmes were controlled by the head office, while other courses under different projects were managed by the chairperson herself.

"I had no financial authority over those courses, nor was there any coordination with me due to her influence," said Kawsarul.

On Sunday, the chairman position of the Sangstha was dissolved following a change in government and its responsibilities were transferred to the deputy commissioner, he said.

Talking to reporters, DC Mohammad Khalid Hossain said numerous complaints were lodged by trainees and victims against the chairperson.

A proper investigation will be conducted to ensure the smooth continuation of the training programme, he added.