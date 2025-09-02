Six witnesses testify in Purbachal graft cases against Hasina, family

Court hears fresh statements in three cases

Six more prosecution witnesses today testified in three graft cases filed against 23 people, including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The witnesses are Delwar Hossain, Lutfor Rahman, Rezaul Haque, Abu Taher, Gautam Kumar Sikdar, and Shoriful Islam.

Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-5 recorded their statements between 11:38am and 1:03pm, said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

After recording statements, the court also set September 17 for next hearings in three cases in which Hasina has been made common accused.

According to the prosecution, the six testified in the three separate graft cases — one against 12 accused, another against 18, including Putul; and a third against 17, including Joy.

Earlier, 10 other witnesses had given their statements in the same cases.

The ACC lodged six separate cases between January 12 and 14 over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town project.

It accused Hasina of colluding with senior Rajuk officials to unlawfully secure six 10-katha plots in Sector 27's diplomatic zone for herself, Joy, Putul, Sheikh Rehana, her children Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and Azmina Siddiq, despite their ineligibility.

On March 25, the ACC filed charge sheets in all six cases with the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka, naming Hasina as a common accused. The commission listed all accused as fugitives.

The court later issued arrest warrants on April 10, 13, and 15 against Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Radwan, Azmina, and British MP Tulip Siddiq, among others, after taking cognisance of the charges.

On July 1, authorities were ordered to publish gazette notifications summoning 29 individuals to appear before the court.

Charges were formally framed against them on July 31.