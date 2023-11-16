Six vehicles torched, 30 vandalised after polls schedule

At least six vehicles were torched and 30 others were vandalised across the coutnry after the Election Commission announced the polls schedule yesterday evening.

In Gazipur, Narayanganj, Tangail, Sylhet, Barishal, Rajshahi, Panchagarh, and other districts, the BNP and like-minded parties took out processions, rejecting the polls schedule, while AL men brought out processions welcoming it. No clashes were reported.

In Sylhet, a human haulier was set on fire at 8:43pm in Shah Poran's Daspara area. Two fire engines doused the blaze.

In Bogura, a lorry was set alight at 8:55pm in front of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) office on Dhaka-Rangpur highway.

Locals and police helped bring the fire under control. Later, a fire engine doused the fire completely, said Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station.

In Dhaka, a truck was torched in Dohar Bazar area around 10:00pm.

Two fire engines put out the blaze, said Talha Bin Zasim, an official of the Fire Service Media Cell.

In Chattogram, two buses were torched in Wasa area of Khulshi around 10:50pm.

Allegedly BNP men vandalised 10 lorries and CNG-run auto-rickshaws in different places of Noakhali town, said Mir Jahedul Haque Rony, officer-in-charge of Sudharam Model Police Station.

Najmul Hasan Rajib, Noakhali additional superintendent of police, said suspected BNP-Jamaat men blocked the Chowmuhani-Feni regional highway by setting fire to tyres at Samirmunshirhat area in Senbagh upazila.

They fled before police reached the scene, he said.

In Chandpur, at least 20 vehicles were vandalised on the Chandpur-Cumilla regional highway in Ghosherhat and Palli Bidyut areas.

At least 15 drivers and passengers were injured.

Chandpur Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam said, "We've beefed up security in various parts of the town."

Unidentified criminals exploded at least four crude bombs at the Nightingale intersection, close to the BNP headquarters in the capital around 7:30pm. However, no injuries were reported.

Around 10:15pm, criminals hurled three crude bombs at Dhaka University's TSC, after which Chhatra League men beat up three suspects and handed them over to Shahbagh police.

In Bogura, several crude bombs went off in the town, including one near the gate of the police superintendent's residence.

Yesterday was also the first day of the BNP and its like-minded parties' 48-hour nationwide blockade.

DMP Joint Commissioner (operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker said that they have been continuing raids and arrests of the accused and suspects involved in violence, arson, and vandalism since October 28.

He said police were not obstructing the programmes of any political parties, but stern legal action would be taken if anyone indulged in violence or sabotage.