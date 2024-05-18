Six killed by lightning strikes in three districts

Six people were killed by lightning strikes in Tangail, Gazipur, and Narsingdi districts this morning.

A lightning strike in Narsingdi Sadar upazila around 11:00am claimed the lives of three individuals, including a mother and her son.

The deceased were identified as Sharifa Begum, 42, her son Imon Mia, 12, and Kaiyum Mia, 35.

The victims had gone to Bhatear Char to harvest paddy, according to the locals. They were struck by lightning as it was raining. They died on the way to Narsingdi District Hospital.

"Three lightning-related deaths have had their bodies transported to our hospital. There are indications of lightning strike injuries on their bodies, said Narsingdi District Hospital resident medical officer Dr Mahbubul Kabir Bashar.

Meanwhile, two cousins in Tangail's Kalihati upazila died in a lightning strike while they were harvesting paddy.

The deceased are Afzal Hossain, 55, and Amir Hossain, 52.

Sohrab Hossain, chairman of Birbasinda Union Parishad, said they were killed instantly by a lightning strike while harvesting paddy in a nearby farmer's field in Nawabari village.

In Gazipur, a woman in Sreepur upazila was killed after being struck by lightning.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Khatun, 45.

Confirming her death, Sub-Inspector Quddus Mia of Sreepur Police Station said the incident occurred around 10:00am when Fatema was doing household chores in the yard.

She was then taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead, the SI added.

Earlier today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) had predicted rain or thundershowers for various parts of the country, including Dhaka, Tangail, and Gazipur, within the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am.