Six inmates killed during jailbreak bid in Jamalpur

19 injured; guards open fire during clash with prisoners at Ctg central jail

Six prisoners died and 19 were injured in Thursday's shooting at the Jamalpur District Jail.

Meanwhile, prison guards opened fire during a clash with a group of inmates at the Chattogram Central Jail yesterday.

Tensions escalated at different jails as groups of inmates attempted to escape since Monday, the day when Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country.

At the Chattogram Central Jail, the prison guards opened fire when some prisoners tried to break open the main gate around 2:00pm, our staff correspondent reports, quoting Jail Superintendent Manjur Hossain.

On information, army personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said, adding that none of the prisoners could escape.

Two injured people were taken out of the jail, said witnesses.

Their identities could not be known immediately.

At the Jamalpur District Jail, six prisoners died and 19 others, including prison guards and inmates, were injured when a clash broke out between them on Thursday. At one stage of the clash, guards opened fire around 1:30pm as the inmates attempted to break out of the prison.

Jail Superintendent Abu Fattah disclosed the deceased's names yesterday, reports our district correspondent.

They are Arman, Shyamal, Jasim, Fazle Rabbi Babu, Raihan Miah, and Rahat Miah.

According to jail sources, the inmates set fire to the prison and held the jailer hostage.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The situation was brought under control around 7:00pm, said Fattah, adding that army personnel surrounded the jail during the incident.

Injured prison guard Rukunuzzaman was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. The other injured, including five prisoners, are undergoing treatment at Jamalpur General Hospital.

On Tuesday, 104 prisoners fled from the Kushtia District Jail.

On Monday evening, an unidentified number of prisoners escaped from the Satkhira District Jail. However, at least 200 of them surrendered to the authorities a day later, according to jail sources.

The same evening, a mob stormed the Sherpur District Jail, leading to the escape of 518 inmates.

On July 19, at least 826 prisoners fled the Narsingdi District Jail. During the jailbreak, around 85 arms and 9,000 bullets were looted.

However, around 598 prisoners surrendered later, and 51 arms and 1,085 bullets were recovered.