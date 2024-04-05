Six held over NID card forgery

CID yesterday claimed to have arrested six people in Dhaka on the charge of making forged NID cards for Rohingyas to help them get Bangladeshi passports.

Six phones and several SIMs were seized from Saiful Islam alias Sohel, 30, Tareq, 31, Sabuj Mia, 26, Tipu Sultan, 41, Riaz Khan, 26, and Shamsul Karim, 41, said Sheikh Rajibul Hassan, additional superintendent of police of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Rajibul said the arrestees had duped Omar Farooq, a farmer from Chattogram, into giving them his NID card.

"The gang then used his photo, address and NID card to create a passport for a Rohingya man named Omar Farooq from Cox's Bazar around one and half months ago for Tk 60,000," he also said.

"These fraudsters worked as brokers at the NID offices, and helped criminals and Rohingyas get birth certificates, NID cards and passports illegally for Tk 50,000-60,000 for each job."