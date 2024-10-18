Six Bangladeshis detained while trying to enter India illegally: BGB

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained six Bangladeshis last night, including three of a family, while they were allegedly trying to trespass into India through the border in Panchagarh.

The detainees are Ganesh Roy, 43, his wife Babita Roy, 36, their son Drisha Roy, 10, Debendra Roy, 22, Joyanta Roy, 19, and Ripon Roy, 19.

The detainees hailed from various areas under Birganj upazila of Dinajpur.

According to a media release sent from the BGB-56 in Nilphamari under Thakurgaon sector, a team of the frontier force conducted a drive in bordering Goalpara area under Panchagarh Sadar upazila at night after being informed that some Bangladeshis were trying to cross into India with the help of brokers. Later they were detained.

During primary interrogation, the detainees admitted they gave Tk one lakh in cash to brokers to help them go to India, according to the release.

The detainees were handed over to the relevant police station, it said.