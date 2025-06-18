Six arrested over Tk 21 lakh robbery in Mirpur; firearms, stolen cash recovered

Six individuals were arrested in connection with a daylight robbery in Dhaka's Mirpur area, where over Tk 21 lakh and a significant amount of foreign currency were looted from a money exchange businessman.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also recovered a foreign pistol, several local weapons, a portion of the stolen money, and the vehicles used in the crime.

The arrests were made yesterday in separate drives across Dhaka and other districts, said Nasirul Islam, joint commissioner of DB-South, at a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre today.

The arrestees are Md Zafar (33), Mostafizur Rahman (40), Saikat Hossain alias Dipu Mridha (52), Md Sohag Hasan (34), Md Jalil Molla (52), and Palash Ahmed (26).

According to DB, the robbery took place on May 27.

Md Russell, owner of Mahmud Money Exchange, and his brother-in-law Zahidul Haque Chowdhury were on foot, carrying Tk 21 lakh and various foreign currencies in a bag from their home in Mirpur-11's C Block to their office in Mirpur-10.

Around 9:40am, near the alley between Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium and the fire service office, 7-8 masked robbers on four motorcycles intercepted them.

One of the assailants pointed a pistol at Zahidul's head and snatched the bag.

When the victims tried to resist, one of the robbers fired a blank round while another struck Zahidul with a machete on his waist, leaving him seriously injured.

The robbers then fled towards Mirpur-1.

A passerby recorded the incident on video, which later went viral on social media.

Following a case filed with Mirpur Police Station based on Zahidul's complaint, DB teams tracked down a Hiace microbus used in the robbery.

The vehicle's driver, Zafar, was arrested from Tongi in Gazipur and admitted his involvement, police said.

Subsequent raids in Dhaka, Barishal, Patuakhali, Mymensingh, and Jashore led to the arrests of the gang's alleged mastermind Jalil Molla and four others.

Police recovered Tk 5.03 lakh in stolen money, 106 types of foreign currencies, Tk 2.12 lakh in counterfeit notes, three motorcycles, and the microbus. They also seized a foreign pistol with two bullets, a machete, and three toy pistols.

"All arrestees are professional robbers with previous records involving robbery, murder, and arms-related cases in Dhaka and other districts," said Nasirul Islam,.

During primary interrogation, the suspects confessed to two other high-profile heists: a January 24 armed robbery in Kamrangirchar in which 50 tolas of gold were looted, and an October 20, 2024, robbery in Dhanmondi's Satmasjid Road, where Tk 52 lakh was snatched at gunpoint.