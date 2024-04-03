Sirajganj Economic Zone: Worker killed as girders of under-construction bridge collapse

A 20-year-old worker was killed and two others were injured when three girders of an under-construction bridge collapsed on them at the Sirajganj Economic Zone yesterday.

The incident occurred around 10:30am in Soydabad union under Sadar upazila.

The deceased was identified as Jubayer Hossain, son of Mahmud Ali from Sirajganj town's Mirpur area.

Besides, two other workers -- Jahurul Islam, 60, and Hafizul Islam, 24, were injured in the same incident. Critically injured, Jahurul was admitted to the district's Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Sumon Sarker, inspector of Sadar Police Station, said the body of the victim was sent to the Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital for an autopsy.

"Three girders of an under-construction bridge collapsed on three workers when they were working under the bridge, leaving one dead on the spot and two others injured."

On information, police and firefighting units rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation, he added.

Sirajganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Mannan said

it took two hours to recover the body of the deceased, adding that the girders likely collapsed due to a fault in the construction.

The 203-metre-long bridge is being constructed over the Jamuna River canal at a cost of around Tk 55 crore. Property Development Limited (PDL), a sister concern of PRAN-RFL Group, is implementing the project, said sources.

Despite multiple attempts, this correspondent failed to reach any economic zone officials for a comment over the incident.