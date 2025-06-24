Singer Noble granted bail in rape case

A Dhaka court today granted bail to singer Mainul Ahsan Noble in a rape case, five days after he married the plaintiff.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub granted him bail on a bond of Tk 1,000, while he was present at the dock.

On June 18, Noble married the plaintiff in presence of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter.

Later, a marriage ceremony was held inside the Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj.

On May 19, the plaintiff lodged a complaint against Noble.

According to the complaint, Noble came into contact with the woman over phone and later, around seven months ago, took her from Mohammadpur to a flat in Amtala where she was kept in isolation and prevented from contacting her family.

A video of Priya recently went viral on social media prompting her parents to contact the police.

Police conducted a raid on the flat in Amtala and rescued her while Noble managed to flee.

Noble gained popularity in both Bangladesh and West Bengal after participating in the 2019 edition of Zee Bangla's music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.