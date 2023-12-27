Sick Jubo Dal leader taken to hospital in fetters

Ailing Habiganj district Jubo Dal convener Jalal Ahmad, who was in jail in a case filed for attacking law enforcers, was taken to a hospital in fetters on Tuesday night.

Jalal, 45, fell ill in Habiganj jail on Monday afternoon and was taken to Habiganj Sadar Modern Hospital by police.

As his condition deteriorated, the prison authorities brought him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on Tuesday night, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

Jalal's relatives claimed that they requested the authorities to remove the fetters, but they refused.

Contacted, Habiganj Jail Superintendent Matiar Rahman said Jalal was kept in fetters fearing that he might recover and run away.

Sylhet division of BNP organising secretary Sakhawat Hasan Jibon said bringing a sick political leader to a hospital in such a manner is an insult to all politicians.

Jalal's lawyer Afzal Ahmad told this correspondent that he was arrested in a case filed three months ago. The court granted him bail on October 28. On the same day, police arrested him from the jail gate in the case filed for assaulting cops in Chunarughat upazila.

He is accused in a total of 35 cases, he said. Jalal, however, secured bail in the rest of the cases.