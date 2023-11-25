SI closed for carrying out unauthorised operation

A police sub-inspector has been withdrawn from duties for conducting unauthorised operations outside his jurisdiction in Barishal.

Kaunia Police Station SI Redwan Islam was attached to Barishal Police Lines on Thursday night, confirmed Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Saiful Islam.

The SI's actions came to light after one Muslim Jamaddar complained to the commissioner on Thursday that he and other cops had frisked and detained him and his son at the Barishal launch terminal on Tuesday.

The terminal does not fall under the jurisdiction of Kaunia Police Station, police sources said.

Muslim said that SI Redwan had also filed a false case of drug recovery accusing his son after they failed to pay a bribe that the law enforcers demanded.

He said they were detained for six hours at the terminal, after which two police personnel allowed Muslim to go but took his son at Kaunia Police Station, claiming to have recovered three yaba pills from him.

Muslim said the court granted bail to his son on Thursday afternoon, after which he complained to the police commissioner about the sub-inspector's conduct.

The BMP commissioner said that in a primary investigation, the allegation against SI Redwan of conducting operations outside his jurisdiction was found to be true. Commissioner Saiful said an inquiry committee has been formed, headed by deputy commissioner (north).

"If the complaint is found to be true during investigation, departmental disciplinary action will be taken against him," he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Redwan could not be reached for his comments.