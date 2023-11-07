SI closed in Bogura after man posts photos wearing police vest

Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam of Bogura's Dhunat Police Station was closed today in connection with a local man posting photos of himself wearing a bulletproof jacket of police on social media recently.

Swechchhasebak League leader Sajedul Islam Shagor, 27, posted the photos of himself wearing the vest on social media, and they went viral.

The SI was attached to the Bogura Police Lines following the verification of claims of duty negligence, Rabiul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, told our local correspondent.

When contacted, Zulfikar Rahman Shanta, general secretary of Bogura district Swechchhasebak League unit, said, "Sajedul is not our posted leader. We have given a statement after the incident."

SI Shahidul told The Daily Star, "On October 31 noon, during the BNP blockade, we were on duty at the Sonahata area. Around 1:00pm, when we were having lunch, Sajedul Islam came at our police box and took a bulletproof vest from the table.

"Sajedul wore the vest and took photos. Later he posted them on his Facebook account and it went viral," he said.

"I was closed as I was the in-charge of the police box," he added.

OC Rabiul Islam said, "When the Facebook post came to our attention, we did a primary investigation and found negligence of Shahidul Islam and closed him following the order from the higher officials.

"We also detained and interrogated Sajedul after the incident. He was handed over to his father after he apologised."